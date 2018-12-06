Comparing Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) and GATX (GATX)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and GATX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A GATX 0 4 2 0 2.33

GATX has a consensus target price of $77.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and GATX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $1.12 million 26.99 -$2.97 million N/A N/A GATX $1.38 billion 2.16 $502.00 million $4.70 16.81

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Dividends

GATX pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Leafbuyer Technologies does not pay a dividend. GATX pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies N/A N/A N/A GATX 37.15% 10.65% 2.60%

Summary

GATX beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel making, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 147,005 railcars; 665 locomotives; and 12 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

