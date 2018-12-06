Comparing Markel (MKL) and RLI (RLI)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Markel and RLI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 3 2 0 2.40 RLI 0 3 0 0 2.00

Markel currently has a consensus price target of $1,233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. RLI has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.46%. Given Markel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than RLI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Markel has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 14.03% 9.72% 2.78% RLI 16.64% 11.39% 3.26%

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Markel does not pay a dividend. RLI pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLI has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markel and RLI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $6.06 billion 2.58 $395.26 million $3.62 310.85 RLI $797.22 million 3.98 $105.02 million $1.61 44.25

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. RLI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLI beats Markel on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages. The International Insurance segment provides professional and general liability, marine and energy, and property insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, including crime, contingency, accident and health, specialty, short-term trade credit, and other coverages. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products, including structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety, as well as public entity, aviation, whole account, accident and health coverage, offshore and onshore marine and energy risks, and agriculture. The company also operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; manufacturer of transportation and other industrial equipment; and a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers, as well as offers capital solutions to asset and wealth management firms. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental, related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for low to moderate classes of risks, including public and private businesses; healthcare liability coverages; and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, marine, homeowners', and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. The company markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

