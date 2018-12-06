Comparing Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust $30.56 million 9.97 $29.32 million N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.63 million 12.37 $7.39 million N/A N/A

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 95.79% 6,166.83% 737.06% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 93.00% 88.39% 74.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%.

Volatility and Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 348 net productive oil wells, 65 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

