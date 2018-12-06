Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,830 ($23.91) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,815 ($23.72). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,622 ($21.19) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,660 ($21.69) to GBX 1,715 ($22.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,733 ($22.64).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,666.50 ($21.78) on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,698 ($22.19).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 77.60 ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 77 ($1.01) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 63,035 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,686 ($22.03), for a total value of £1,062,770.10 ($1,388,697.37). Also, insider John Bryant sold 740 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,655 ($21.63), for a total value of £12,247 ($16,002.87).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

