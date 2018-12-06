Compass Minerals International (CMP) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group currently has $48.06 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.