Condensate 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $792.00 (RAIN)

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Condensate has a total market capitalization of $256,512.00 and approximately $792.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Condensate coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Condensate has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.01825406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008441 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000272 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000762 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001666 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Condensate Profile

Condensate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 417,719,485 coins. Condensate’s official website is condensate.co. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain. Condensate’s official message board is www.rainblog.de.

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condensate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Condensate using one of the exchanges listed above.

