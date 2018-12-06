Condominium (CDM) Market Cap Hits $149,783.00

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. Condominium has a market capitalization of $149,783.00 and $1,121.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Condominium has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Condominium coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Condominium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.02711909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00138620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00182329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.24 or 0.09464620 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Condominium

Condominium’s total supply is 997,566,140 coins and its circulating supply is 995,051,337 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin. Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org.

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condominium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Condominium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Condominium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.