Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 131.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 564,954 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

