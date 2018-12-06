ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 95,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 204,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 92,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

COP opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 203.33%.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/conocophillips-cop-holdings-boosted-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.