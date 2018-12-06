Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.90. 147,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,647. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 385.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $122,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.