Constellation Brands (STZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $222.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands surpassed the industry in the last three months, courtesy of its solid earnings trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2019. Earnings reverted to its 14 quarter long record of positive surprises, after a miss in the previous quarter. Additionally, sales outpaced estimates in 10 out of the last 12 quarters. Higher sales at the beer, and wine and spirits segments as well as strong depletions and shipment volumes in the beer business aided results. Its constant brand-building efforts, acquisitions, investments in digital enablement for e-commerce initiatives and the new ERP platform are added positives. Moreover, management’s raised earnings outlook for fiscal 2019 drives optimism. However, higher marketing expenses and transportation costs have been denting operating margin, which remains a threat to profitability. Stiff competition, higher debt position and taxes are other concerns.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cann lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.27.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $189.05 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $187.87 and a 1 year high of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In related news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,980,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 33.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $8,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

