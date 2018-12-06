Continental (CTTAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Continental has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.