Contrasting Ener-Core (ENCR) & Platform Specialty Products (PAH)

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) and Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ener-Core and Platform Specialty Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A Platform Specialty Products 0 3 1 0 2.25

Platform Specialty Products has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Platform Specialty Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Platform Specialty Products is more favorable than Ener-Core.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Platform Specialty Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Platform Specialty Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ener-Core and Platform Specialty Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ener-Core N/A N/A -175.70% Platform Specialty Products -14.14% 8.48% 2.23%

Risk & Volatility

Ener-Core has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platform Specialty Products has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ener-Core and Platform Specialty Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ener-Core N/A N/A -$11.16 million N/A N/A Platform Specialty Products $3.78 billion 0.85 -$296.20 million $0.76 14.67

Ener-Core has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Platform Specialty Products.

Summary

Platform Specialty Products beats Ener-Core on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The Agricultural Solutions segment engages in the development, formulation, registration, marketing, and distribution of crop protection solutions, including BioSolutions products and seed treatments for various crops and applications. This segment also offers crop protection chemicals that control biotic stresses, such as fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. It serves agricultural, animal health, electronics, graphics, plating, offshore oil and gas production, and drilling industries. The company was formerly known as Platform Acquisition Holdings Limited and changed its name to Platform Specialty Products Corporation in October 2013. Platform Specialty Products Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

