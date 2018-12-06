Contrasting Orosur Mining (OROXF) & Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY)

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) and Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orosur Mining and Bank Hapoalim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orosur Mining -146.88% -150.71% -75.52% Bank Hapoalim 18.05% 7.95% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orosur Mining and Bank Hapoalim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orosur Mining and Bank Hapoalim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orosur Mining $37.10 million 0.36 -$36.84 million N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim $4.68 billion 1.90 $734.75 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Orosur Mining has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Orosur Mining does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim beats Orosur Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in the various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; credit cards; and check settlement guaranteeing and discounting, direct sale-slips discounting, and factoring services. Further, it provides payment products; and payment clearing, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, retirement planning, foreign exchange, and brokerage services. The company serves households, private-banking clients, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 230 branches, 523 external and 101 internal automatic teller machines, 309 external and 302 internal check-deposit machines, 87 information stations, and 281 self-service stations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

