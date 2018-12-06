Contrasting Power Solutions International (PSIX) & Mosenergo (AOMOY)

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) and Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Mosenergo pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share. Power Solutions International does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Power Solutions International and Mosenergo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mosenergo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Power Solutions International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosenergo has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Power Solutions International and Mosenergo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Mosenergo 13.47% 10.86% 8.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Solutions International and Mosenergo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Solutions International $389.45 million 0.32 $14.27 million N/A N/A Mosenergo $3.36 billion 0.00 $425.21 million N/A N/A

Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than Power Solutions International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mosenergo shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mosenergo beats Power Solutions International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications. The company also distributes Perkins and Caterpillar diesel power systems; and designs and manufactures electronic fuel-injection systems that enable gasoline engines to be fueled by liquid propane. It serves industrial OEMs across a range of industries, including stationary electricity power generation, oil and gas, material handling, aerial work platforms, industrial sweepers, arbor, welding, airport ground support, turf, agricultural, construction, and irrigation. The company sells its products and services primarily in North America, as well as in the Pacific Rim and Europe. Power Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

About Mosenergo

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of heat and hot water; provision of repair and reconstruction services, as well as rental and maintenance services; and sale of feed water. In addition, the company provides design and construction management services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

