Contrasting Rostelecom OJSC (ROSYY) & Orange (ORAN)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rostelecom OJSC alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rostelecom OJSC and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange 0 2 1 0 2.33

Orange has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Orange’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange is more favorable than Rostelecom OJSC.

Dividends

Rostelecom OJSC pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Orange pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC 4.69% 5.90% 2.52% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Orange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC $5.24 billion 0.50 $234.21 million N/A N/A Orange $46.45 billion 0.95 $2.15 billion $0.70 23.70

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Rostelecom OJSC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange beats Rostelecom OJSC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Long-Distance and International Telecommunications Rostelecom operates as a national telecommunications company in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, medicine, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, and data storage services, as well as pension funds. The company serves approximately 12.7 million fixed-line broadband subscribers, 9.8 million pay-TV subscribers, and 4.8 million IPTV subscribers, including households, and corporate and government bodies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. The company also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, it offers information technology and integration services comprising communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conferencing services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Rostelecom OJSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rostelecom OJSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.