Contrasting Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) and Siebert Financial (SIEB)

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wisdom Tree Investments and Siebert Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wisdom Tree Investments $237.40 million 4.16 $27.19 million $0.24 26.88 Siebert Financial $13.11 million 23.68 $2.15 million N/A N/A

Wisdom Tree Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wisdom Tree Investments and Siebert Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wisdom Tree Investments 2 2 3 0 2.14 Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wisdom Tree Investments presently has a consensus target price of $10.21, suggesting a potential upside of 58.36%. Given Wisdom Tree Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wisdom Tree Investments is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Dividends

Wisdom Tree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Siebert Financial does not pay a dividend. Wisdom Tree Investments pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.9% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Wisdom Tree Investments has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wisdom Tree Investments and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wisdom Tree Investments 18.05% 16.22% 7.67% Siebert Financial 25.77% 90.11% 75.71%

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides custodial services; and data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. It maintains 10 retail discount brokerage offices. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

