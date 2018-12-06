ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

CTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered ConvaTec Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ConvaTec Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 183 ($2.39) in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.82 ($2.65).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 148.60 ($1.94) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56).

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

