Cooper Companies (COO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.30-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.30-11.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.22.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 635,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,338. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $283.18.

In related news, Director A Thomas Bender sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $1,925,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,150.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,869 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/cooper-companies-coo-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.