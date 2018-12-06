Corecivic Inc (CXW) CFO Sells $108,717.00 in Stock

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $108,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CXW opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corecivic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,209,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,695,000 after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,175,000 after acquiring an additional 357,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,140,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,732,000 after acquiring an additional 950,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,628,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 212,697 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

