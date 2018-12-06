Corridor Resources Inc. (CDH) Insider Sells C$27,300.00 in Stock

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) insider Andrea Anita Creemer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.

TSE CDH traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.87. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,594. Corridor Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.25.

Corridor Resources Company Profile

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

