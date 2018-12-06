Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Receives $13.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

CRVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,957. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $175.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.68.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.