Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 203.8% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.2% during the third quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $458,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $682,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,312 shares of company stock worth $13,847,852. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $226.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $175.79 and a 1-year high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $257.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Increased by GAM Holding AG” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/costco-wholesale-co-cost-stake-increased-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.