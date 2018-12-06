Cousins Properties (CUZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cousins Properties have underperformed its industry in the past six months. Nonetheless, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company’s unmatched portfolio of Class A office assets, located in the Sun Belt markets, augurs well for long-term growth. Particularly, robust fundamental of the office real estate market in the Sun Belt region has enabled the company to enjoy strong rent growth. Further, opportunistic developments in the best sub-markets keep us optimistic. Moreover, as the economy revives and job market improves, growth in demand for office space is likely to increase. This will likely result in higher net absorption for the company’s portfolio. However, stiff competition from other market players and rising supply of office space impacts its ability to attract and retain tenants at higher rents.”

CUZ has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

CUZ opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

