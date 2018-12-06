Cowen Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA)

Cowen set a $45.00 price objective on Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNNA opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 12,865.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 75.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

