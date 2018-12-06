Cpwm LLC Acquires Shares of 9,191 Carnival Corp (CCL)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 11.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 34.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 2.6% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carnival by 7.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Carnival by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

