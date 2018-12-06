Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $201.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have outperformed the industry year to date and should continue to do so after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Earnings and revenues not only surpassed analysts’ expectations but also increased 2.1% and 3.3%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter. The company’s strong marketing efforts and enhanced focus on retail business, along with consistent unit development, have led to the overall top-line improvement. Further, increased focus on menu innovation continues to drive revenues. Also, management’s cost-savings plan through its two prime initiatives — food waste and labor management — is expected to drive profits. Moreover, earnings estimate for 2018 has increased 0.8% over the past 7 days, reflecting analyst’s optimism over the stock.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 243,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $44,420,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,899 shares of company stock valued at $76,993,830. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after purchasing an additional 74,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,386,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

