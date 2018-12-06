Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have outperformed the industry year to date and should continue to do so after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The company’s strong marketing efforts and enhanced focus on retail business, along with consistent unit development, have led to the overall top-line improvement. Further, increased focus on menu innovation continues to drive revenues. Also, management’s cost-savings plan through its two prime initiatives — food waste and labor management — is expected to drive profits. Moreover, earnings estimate for 2018 has increased 1.4% over the past 30 days, reflecting analyst’s optimism over the stock. However, the company's dependency on consumer discretionary spending, rising costs as well as limited geographical presence remain potent headwinds for the company.”

CBRL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,899 shares of company stock worth $76,993,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 61.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 91,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

