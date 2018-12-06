Credicorp (BAP) Raised to “Outperform” at UBS Group

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSE BAP traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $222.04. The stock had a trading volume of 234,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,529. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $189.69 and a 12-month high of $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

