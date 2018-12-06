Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,957 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.43% of Bank of Hawaii worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 57,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

