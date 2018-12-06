Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,714 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of FMC worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,528,000 after acquiring an additional 158,579 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of FMC by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital set a $118.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research began coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $96.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,714 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/credit-suisse-ag-sells-10714-shares-of-fmc-corp-fmc.html.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.