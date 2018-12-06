Credit Suisse AG Sells 414,246 Shares of Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414,246 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 144,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 94,667 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 47,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zions Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

ZION stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $295,428.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,272. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

