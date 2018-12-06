Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,456 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHG opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

