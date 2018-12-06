Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a price target on shares of Siemens in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.95 ($146.45).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €99.21 ($115.36) on Monday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.