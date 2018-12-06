Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFF) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday.

MTSFF stock opened at $23.09 on Monday.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, Mitsui Home, and Other. The Leasing segment owns and operates office buildings, shopping malls, and outlet and urban retail facilities, primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.