Critical Analysis: Southern Banc (SRNN) vs. Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Southern Banc alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern Banc and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc -20.77% -4.11% -0.47% Brookline Bancorp 21.27% 9.13% 1.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Banc and Brookline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $4.35 million 1.72 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $295.22 million 3.91 $50.51 million $0.80 17.93

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Southern Banc does not pay a dividend. Brookline Bancorp pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides cash management, investment advisory, and online banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2017, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.