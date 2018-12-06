Critical Comparison: Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) and Newfield Exploration (NFX)

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) and Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bellatrix Exploration and Newfield Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 4 0 1 0 1.40 Newfield Exploration 0 13 9 0 2.41

Bellatrix Exploration presently has a consensus target price of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 254.97%. Newfield Exploration has a consensus target price of $35.94, suggesting a potential upside of 118.11%. Given Bellatrix Exploration’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bellatrix Exploration is more favorable than Newfield Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Newfield Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -30.29% -8.74% -5.01% Newfield Exploration 21.14% 43.65% 13.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Newfield Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $192.30 million 0.29 -$70.47 million ($1.37) -0.50 Newfield Exploration $1.77 billion 1.87 $427.00 million $2.15 7.67

Newfield Exploration has higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newfield Exploration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Newfield Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newfield Exploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newfield Exploration has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newfield Exploration beats Bellatrix Exploration on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah. It also holds oil producing assets offshore China. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

