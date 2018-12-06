Critical Comparison: Translate Bio (TBIO) vs. Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Translate Bio and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Translate Bio currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 184.21%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Translate Bio and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $4.11 million 266.89 -$42.95 million ($1.02) -16.65

Translate Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Translate Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio N/A N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics -1,536.05% -68.57% -50.27%

Summary

Translate Bio beats Fate Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors. The company's immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and FT300 iPSC-derived myeloid derived suppressor cell product candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf engineered T-cell product candidates; a research collaboration partnership with the University of California San Diego to develop off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor-targeted natural killer cell cancer immunotherapies. It also has a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells; and a collaboration agreement with ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf CAR-T cell product candidates. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

