Critical Contrast: Huazhu Group (HTHT) vs. The Castle Group (CAGU)

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) and The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

This table compares Huazhu Group and The Castle Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group $1.26 billion 7.64 $190.15 million $0.65 50.63 The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.16 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

Huazhu Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Castle Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Huazhu Group and The Castle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huazhu Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.54, indicating a potential upside of 32.31%. Given Huazhu Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Huazhu Group is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Profitability

This table compares Huazhu Group and The Castle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group 14.00% 24.86% 8.07% The Castle Group 1.16% 22.79% 2.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Huazhu Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huazhu Group beats The Castle Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

The Castle Group Company Profile

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.