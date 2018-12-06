Critical Review: Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) versus Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Caretrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $425.50 million 3.31 $228.30 million N/A N/A Caretrust REIT $132.98 million 12.35 $25.87 million $1.16 16.88

Alexander & Baldwin has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Caretrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 59.08% 6.55% 3.35% Caretrust REIT 29.14% 7.01% 3.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alexander & Baldwin and Caretrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caretrust REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Caretrust REIT has a consensus target price of $19.29, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Caretrust REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Dividends

Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Alexander & Baldwin does not pay a dividend. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Caretrust REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Caretrust REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.4 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into diversified agriculture, renewable energy, and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawai`i's largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

