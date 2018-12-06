Critical Review: International Isotopes (INIS) versus Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) and International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rudolph Technologies and International Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rudolph Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Rudolph Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rudolph Technologies is more favorable than International Isotopes.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and International Isotopes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies $255.10 million 2.58 $32.90 million $1.04 19.85 International Isotopes $7.42 million 3.34 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

Rudolph Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Rudolph Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Rudolph Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of International Isotopes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rudolph Technologies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Isotopes has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and International Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies 13.36% 13.13% 11.33% International Isotopes -14.52% -303.53% -11.31%

Summary

Rudolph Technologies beats International Isotopes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts; and software licensing services. The company markets and sells its products to analog, logic, memory, RF, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMs, and flat panel display manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot markers, pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy or various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals for medical, industrial, and research applications. It provides iodine-131 radiochemical for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases of the thyroid gland, such as graves' disease, thyroid cancer, and hyperthyroidism, as well as for breast, lung, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The Fluorine Products segment offers products that are used to support the production and sale of gases produced using its fluorine extraction process. The Radiological Services segment decommissions disused irradiation units, performs sealed source exchanges in irradiation and therapy units, and processes gemstones. The Transportation segment provides transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous cargo materials. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

