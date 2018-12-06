Critical Survey: Hydrophi Technologies Group (HPTG) versus TechTarget (TTGT)

Hydrophi Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:HPTG) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Hydrophi Technologies Group has a beta of -7.77, indicating that its share price is 877% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hydrophi Technologies Group and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrophi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 0 1 3 0 2.75

TechTarget has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.04%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrophi Technologies Group and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A TechTarget 11.42% 10.88% 7.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hydrophi Technologies Group and TechTarget’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TechTarget $108.56 million 3.57 $6.80 million $0.24 57.63

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TechTarget beats Hydrophi Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydrophi Technologies Group

HydroPhi Technologies Group, Inc. develops water-based clean energy technologies for the transportation industry. The company offers HydroPlant, a technology system, which uses water-based clean energy system that is designed to provide fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions for the internal combustion engine. It serves logistics, trucking, heavy equipment, marine, and agriculture markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

