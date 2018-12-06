Crocs (CROX) PT Set at $31.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has been assigned a $31.00 price target by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Crocs to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.63, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.64. Crocs has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.47 million. Crocs had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,631,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,214,000.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.