CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Director Acquires $50,910.86 in Stock

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Director Robert M. Swartz purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at $459,672.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. 67,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,611. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,182,000 after purchasing an additional 127,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/csw-industrials-inc-cswi-director-acquires-50910-86-in-stock.html.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.