CSX Co. (CSX) Holdings Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CSX were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $440,710,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 33.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,600,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,806 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 121.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,532,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,350 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $90,467,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 123.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,533 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

