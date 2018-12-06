Cummins (CMI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cummins’ revenue is aided by improved demand for trucks, construction and power generation equipment. Further, increased engines and components demand for heavy and medium-duty trucks in North America, along with improved demand for light-duty truck market in China and India, will drive Cummins’ financials in 2018. The company also focuses on introducing innovative products and strategies — including partnerships. Cummins is focused on enhancing the shareholder value by pursuing aggressive share repurchases and increasing dividend payouts. The company raised its aim of returning cash inflow from operations to 75% from the initial plan of 50%.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $156.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. Cummins’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $87,976.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,374.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,202,449.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,419 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,354,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

