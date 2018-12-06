CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

In related news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

