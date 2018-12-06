Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 121.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Targa Resources stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -846.51%.

In related news, Director Chris Tong acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

