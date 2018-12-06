Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35,350 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners comprises 1.3% of Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.

Shares of SHLX opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $31.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 80.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 119.53%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

