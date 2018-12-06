D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $360,000 Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 498,152 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,362,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,869 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,163,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Quotient Technology news, COO Chad Summe sold 2,903 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $36,055.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,138.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,168,672 shares in the company, valued at $49,114,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,555 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

